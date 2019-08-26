Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elaborate costumes are used to hide the identities of the celebrities performing on the new TV series The Masked Singer Australia.
Elaborate costumes are used to hide the identities of the celebrities performing on the new TV series The Masked Singer Australia. Channel 10
TV

Why The Masked Singer will be your new TV obsession

Seanna Cronin
by
26th Aug 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I'm going out on a limb and making an early prediction that Australians are going to love The Masked Singer.

The reality singing competition is basically a giant, national game of Guess Who with a killer soundtrack.

Channel 10 released the first look at its local version, which is being filmed in Sydney. It's been described as 'bonkers' and 'pure, unbridled insanity'.

So many variety shows have been remade for Australian audiences with varying degrees of success.

This show will work because the audience can play along and when you know the voice is familiar, but you can't quite place it - it's like an itch you can't scratch. It's guaranteed to get a lot of engagement on social media.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, Dannii Minogue, David Hughes, Lindsay Lohan on set of The Masked Singer Australia.
Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, Dannii Minogue, David Hughes, Lindsay Lohan on set of The Masked Singer Australia.

All we need are a dozen somewhat famous people who can sing and aren't afraid to wear an over-the-top costume which covers every distinguishing feature of their body.

They are known simply by their character names and Ten's promo revealed everything from a lion, a wolf and a unicorn to an alien, a spider and an octopus.

The singers' identities are even kept secret from each other. Of course, media outlets are already on the case trying to find out who's in the cast.

Clues are revealed each week but they are purposely cryptic to keep the viewers and panellists guessing.

The celebrities are only revealed when they are eliminated and who goes each week is determined by the vote of the studio audience and judging panel.

Australia isn't the only country giving this oddball format a go.

Starting as the South Korean show King of Mask Singer, which Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds made a hilarious cameo on last year, the show is being adapted in eight other countries this year including the UK, South Africa, Mexico and France.

The finale of the first season of the American Masked Singer attracted an impressive 11 million viewers for the big reveal of winner T-Pain - a rapper who, bizarrely, was victorious over Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight.

The question now is, of course, what calibre of talent will the Australian show attract?

channel 10 insider reality tv seanna cronin the masked singer tv review

Top Stories

    After high-profile arrest, league caller faces court

    premium_icon After high-profile arrest, league caller faces court

    Crime After being arrested by police mid-game, football caller faces assault charges in court

    Five costumes? No problem for mummy raising seven.

    premium_icon Five costumes? No problem for mummy raising seven.

    People and Places Tanya shares her secrets to seven's success

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Council could pick up $67,000 tab at sports centre

    premium_icon Council could pick up $67,000 tab at sports centre

    Council News What's delaying PCYC taking control at indoor sports centre?