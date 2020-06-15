Which Clarence Valley postcodes pack the most heat?

ARE you living in an area that's home to more registered firearms than other postcodes in the Clarence Valley?

Given the wide area that 2460 covers, ranging from Jackadgery, Halfway Creek, Grafton up to Lawrence and out to Fine Flower, it comes as no surprise that this postcode remains in the top spot for most registered firearms in the Clarence Valley region.

According to recent NSW Firearms Registry figures, there are 2,202 registered firearms in the 2460 postcode, followed by 600 registered firearms in 2469, and 496 registered firearms in 2463.

However, numbers have remained steady over the 2019-20 period with two Clarence Valley postcodes decreasing in the number of registered firearms.

For instance, towns under the 2462 postcode, including Wooli, Minnie Water and Ulmarra, saw a decrease of five registered firearms, while the 2469 postcode saw a reduction of two.

The 2465 postcode remained steady at 26, while there was an increase in four registered firearms for the 2460 area and three in the 2463 location.

2020 Registered firearms by postcode:

2456 - 455

2460 - 2202

2462 - 277

2463 - 496

2464 - 146

2465 - 26

2466 - 74

2469 - 600

2019 Registered firearms by postcode:

2460 - 2198 (+4)

2462 - 282 (-5)

2463 - 493 (+3)

2464 - 145 (+1)

2465 - 26

2466 - 73 (+1)

2469 - 602 (-2)