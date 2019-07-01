Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

icare NSW is hosting a free forum for employers in Coffs Harbour and Grafton this Thursday, July 4 July at Pacific Bay Resort, Coffs Harbour.

INJURED retail workers in the Coffs Harbour and Grafton region take almost a month longer off work than manufacturing and construction workers.

Insurance and Care (icare) NSW is hosting a free workers insurance forum this Thursday (July 4) to help employers navigate the NSW workers compensation scheme.

David Huxley, icare relationship manager, said the event will provide information and tools to help employers reduce incidents in their workplaces and better support their workers in the event of a physical or psychological workplace injury.

"We understand that workers compensation can be complex, and we want to make it easier for employers to understand the system so they can meet their obligations and protect their workers," Mr Huxley said.

"Our free forum will provide practical tips for local employers to reduce injuries in their workplace, help injured employees get back to work sooner, and minimise the cost of their workers insurance premium.

"We'll also provide tools for building a psychologically resilient workplace culture."

Coffs Harbour and Grafton have a combined workforce of more than 40,500 employees and in the past 12 months, 942 workers compensation claims had been made by workers in the region.

"We're particularly keen to speak to employers in retail as the industry recorded 121 claims of those claims - this is the third highest number of claims of any industry in the region," Mr Huxley said.

"Injured retail workers are also remaining off work for an average of 55 days, almost a month longer than manufacturing or construction workers.

"Worryingly, young workers, aged 20-29, have experienced 25 per cent of all workplace injuries in the region. This is a clear sign that more needs to be done to reduce injuries in this age group."

While psychological injuries account for only 4.5% of workers compensation claims in Coffs Harbour and Grafton, they are among the most costly, with twice as much work time lost, on average, for a mental health claim as for a physical injury claim.

"With these facts at our fingertips, we're looking forward to partnering more closely with businesses in Coffs Harbour and Grafton, working with them to develop practical improvement plans to build safe, happy and mentally healthy workplaces," he said.

When: Thursday, 4 July 2019, 8.30am - 12.30pm

Where: Pacific Bay Resort, Cnr of Pacific Highway and Bay Drive, Coffs Harbour

Register: https://icarecoffsharbourwiforum.eventbrite.com.au/