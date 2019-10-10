Which town on the Northern Rivers has highest obesity rate?

HEAVY TRUTH: The proportion of Australian adults with obesity has risen 27% in the past 10 years to almost a third of the population.

DESPITE our morning yoga, active outdoor lifestyle and organic cooking, some Northern Rivers communities have a high rate of obesity, according to new data.

Ahead of World Obesity Day tomorrow Friday, the Australian Health Tracker by Area showed that 40 per cent of people are obese in Kyogle LGA, while neighbouring Clarence Valley follows with 38 per cent.

The latest results showed the LGAs with the highest percentage of obese population in NSW were in Wellington with 43.9 per cent, three times the rate of obesity in wealthy inner Sydney (14 per cent).

In the rest of Northern NSW, Lismore recorded 34.4 per cent of obesity, closely followed by the Tweed with 34.2 per cent.

Ballina Shire's obesity index is at 30.6 per cent, while Byron Shire is last in the list with an index of 27.3 per cent, which is almost double the index of 14.2 per cent at Ku-ring-gai, the lowest in NSW.

In the country, 67 per cent of the population are overweight or obese.

In terms of total number of people obese in the area, the report stated that there are 25,267 obese people in the Tweed, 16,030 in the Clarence Valley, 11,900 in Lismore, 10,516 in Ballina, 7,118 in Byron Shire and 3,108 in Kyogle.

In terms of youth obesity, the report indicated that Kyogle LGA leads the list with 9 per cent, followed by Clarence Valley with 8.3 per cent, Tweed with 7.9 per cent, Lismore with 7.6 per cent, Byron with 6.2 per cent and Ballina with 6.1 per cent.

In Australia, 91 per cent of young people are inactive or not doing enough exercises, while 7.9 per cent are obese.

The report was released by the Mitchell Institute for Education and Health Policy, from data sourced from the ABS, plus the Australian Health Surveys 2017-18, 2014-15 and 2011-12.