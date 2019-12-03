Menu
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Whiddon Maclean resident Lola Eggins with volunteer Peter Munro, who drives the Whiddon bus and helps with outings.
Whiddon Maclean puts out a call for helping hands

Jarrard Potter
3rd Dec 2019 9:56 AM
FROM gardening with residents and helping to bake sweet treats with residents, to leading arts and crafts sessions, joining our outings around town or spending time with residents for a cuppa and a chat, Whiddon Maclean is looking for volunteers in the community to help make a difference to the lives of older people in the community.

Whiddon Maclean’s director care services John Ashby said volunteers at the aged care home play an incredibly important role and truly help to enrich the lives of residents.

“Our volunteers here are just amazing and our residents think so too,” he said.

“Volunteers provide important social support to residents and help them to pursue their interests, learn new skills and share their unique life experiences. They also bring a lot of joy, smile and laughter to our residents.

“It doesn’t just have a positive impact for residents, it can be a very rewarding and meaningful experience for our volunteers. To make a difference to someone else’s life is quite touching and inspiring. By becoming a volunteer, it also provides an opportunity to meet new friends, learn new skills and be part of our wonderful family here at Whiddon Maclean.”

Whiddon Maclean volunteer Peter Munro drives the bus and helps with outings, and he said he enjoys his role.

“People appreciate what I do as a volunteer, it gives you a good feeling to be a volunteer.”

Interested community members can find out more about becoming a volunteer at Whiddon Maclean by visiting www.whiddon.com.au or contacting 1300 738 388.

