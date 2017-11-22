Whiddon staff win national awards

WHEN it comes to working at Whiddon Group, it's hard to accept individual awards when everyone works as a team, according to two recent national winners in the 2017 Oscar Aged Care Hospitality Awards.

Rebecca Mathieson from Whiddon Grafton was named Food Services Assistant of the Year and Kym Eckersley from Whiddon Maclean was named Laundry Services Individual of the Year at the 2017 Awards Dinner in Melbourne earlier this month.

Ms Mathieson has been a part of the Whiddon Grafton team for more than three years and was nominated for her professionalism, personalised service and attention to detail but said the award was for the whole Whiddon Grafton team.

"It's a bit hard to get a thank you like this for stuff you like doing,” she said.

"I quite enjoy coming to work. I've been here three years, it's nice coming to work, everyone is like a big family. You just feel a little guilty when you win an award like this when everyone is the same and does the same job. The award is for everybody, the whole team.”

Ms Eckersley has been at Whiddon Maclean for close to eight years and was nominated for excellence in her role and her kind and caring approach.

"I was shocked when I was told I won, I've never achieved something like this before and I'm actually quite proud to be associated with the Whiddon Group,” she said.

"I enjoy everything, just to see the resident's faces when you bring their laundry back to them and they like to have a chat and they like how everything is being presented. Even when you walk through the dining room and they're enjoying their meals, it's a happy environment, it's not stressful.”

Whiddon CEO Chris Mamarelis welcomed the announcement and said these accolades speak to Whiddon's resident focused approach to hospitality services.

"We're thrilled to receive these awards,” he said.