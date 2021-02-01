WHIP IT GOOD: Mr Whippy comes to town for crackin’ good time

He hails from the remote town of Mataranka in the Northern Territory, but Nathan Griggs' cracks have been heard across the country.

Known as "Whippy", Griggs is stopping in as part of a day-by-day tour of the country to show off his whip prowess in the Clarence Valley.

Griggs not only entertains with his whip cracking expertise, he also holds five Guinness World Records - four for fastest records with one and two hands, and one for the longest whip in the world, cracking a whip over 100m long.

Whips as percussion instruments and putting the 'show' in show business is what Nathan "Whippy" Griggs is all about, intermixed with dusty Aussie humour.

Griggs said he loved touring to meet new people and get to know the locals in the various towns where he performed.

"I actually love travelling around Australia and doing shows along the way because it allows me to meet locals and go to places I usually wouldn't go and meet people I usually wouldn't meet," he said.

"I also just love whipcracking and entertaining people because I enjoy making people laugh and putting smiles on people's faces."

The enjoyment is reciprocated with audiences loving Griggs' Aussie humour throughout his shows.

"My shows aren't choreographed to the point where it all looks unnatural. They love the whipcracking and just about everybody's got a story about hurting themselves whipcracking.

"I think people also appreciate the talent behind it all and enjoy the effects of cracking with fire and cracking to music."

Audiences also love getting involved, with plenty of crowd participation in all of Griggs' shows.

Griggs has been whipcracking for about half of his life, and touring the country with his show for many years, packing up when the wet season hits the Northern Territory, and heading south.

His 2021 tour kicks off on January 20 and will take him through Central and Western Queensland and cover most regions of NSW.

Mr Griggs will appear at the Lawrence Tavern on Wednesday, February 3 at 7pm, and at the Mann River Caravan Park Jackadgery on February 4 at 6.30pm.