White line fever slows Rebels in slippery win over Magpies

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels came away from the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies with a win on Saturday but it wasn't pretty, according to coach Craig Youngjohns.

"I wouldn't call it convincing, we should have won by a lot more,” Youngjohns said.

"We didn't execute our tries and we bombed about three or four so it was a bit disappointing in that respect.”

A rain-soaked pitch made it difficult for the Rebels to execute their game plan as they sank into a tough battle through the middle.

"The conditions weren't great, it was pretty heavy underfoot and pretty slippery out there but we just didn't play to our best,” he said.

"We had Grant (Brown) playing in the centres and Hugh Stanley playing at five-eighth. I just wanted a bit more pace out on those edges but because of the conditions we really didn't utilise it well.

"Coming out of our exits we didn't really work our edges too well and our forwards were just bashing it up the middle and it just caused a lot of errors because they were getting fatigued.

"That's definitely something we'll have to address.”

The two sides were level at break but Youngjohns was happy with his side's resolve under pressure although he believes they shouldn't have been in the situation in the first place.

"We just couldn't shut down their second phase play,” he said.

"When we're under duress we seem to be able to make our mead and get back into the game but that's something we didn't need to do against that side.”

"We dropped down to their level of play. We should have put more points on them but we got the win and that's the real bonus for us at the end.”

To Youngjohns, the most frustrating part of the game was close to the end when once again his men let their tempers get the better of them.

"Our discipline let us down again in the back end of the second half with another sin binning and we also lost a player,” he said.

The Rebels went to the Magpies looking to try some new plays and there were positive signs despite a lack of the final touch at the last moment.

"We did do that but it was just the lack of the final pass. We nearly scored three or four tries off new plays but just couldn't finish them off.”

"It was just a bit of white line fever, just one more ball and we would have scored.”

"That's a good positive for us but we just need to use our wingers on the early ball and we'll score those tries.”