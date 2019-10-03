Menu
White Ribbon Australia is shutting down. File image
White Ribbon to close in shock announcement

3rd Oct 2019
White Ribbon Australia, established to prevent violence against women, is shutting down.

The organisation announced its end after an "analysis of the organisation's future sustainability", an online statement read.

"It is with profound sadness that the board of White Ribbon Australia informs the community and supporters that it has taken the very difficult decision to close its doors," the statement said.

The organisation went into liquidation ahead of White Ribbon Day on November 22.

"For all those who are already planning for White Ribbon Day, we encourage you to continue with those plans alongside the international White Ribbon movement. Continue to raise your voice," the board said.

The foundation for the charity was established in 2007, with Australian entertainer and former lawyer Andrew O'Keefe named chair of the board.

Worrels Solvency and Forensic Accountants firm is handling the liquidation.

