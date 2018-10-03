Prawn farms back in action

The Logan River has been given the all clear for white spot and prawn farms are ready to go back into production.

PRAWN farmers in the Logan River are poised to get back into production after the latest round of testing for the deadly white spot disease gave the river the all clear.

Data release today showed no traces of white spot in Moreton Bay or the Logan River.

But Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said there were still restrictions on fishing within 100m of the prawn farm inlet and outlet channels.

The Logan River where taking crabs and prawns has been banned after the outbreak of white spot disease.

"This legislation was put in place to help safeguard the farms and is especially important now they are going back into production," he said.

"It is great to see some of the affected farms getting back into business and hopefully the results will give them a bit of reassurance before starting up again."

The state allocated a $20 million package to help the industry, which was rolled out over the past two years. The state said it would continue to support the industry as it moved back into production.

The latest round of surveillance for the white spot virus was part of a national program to confirm that the virus was not present elsewhere in Australia.

White spot disease movement restrictions remain in place for prawns, yabbies and marine worms from Caloundra to the New South Wales border and west to Ipswich.

Previous rounds of surveillance had returned positive results for the virus causing white spot disease but not in the Logan River.