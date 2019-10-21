Menu
MIGHTY MACLEAN: The Mora ns put in another great effort on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan
Whiteside wickets keep Maclean United on top

Mitchell Keenan
21st Oct 2019 3:07 PM
MBC FIRST GRADE: Maclean United have their foot well and truly on the accelerator after they notched another imposing win over Lawrence at Yamba Oval in round 2 of the Maclean Bowling Club first grade season on Saturday.

Winning the toss, Maclean elected to bat and after an early wicket when Dean Moran (6) was taken, Geoff Simmons (41) set the tempo for another solid innings for the league leaders.

Putting in the hard yards with the highest score for the day was Craig Moran (52 not out), who chalked up his half-century late in the innings to push the home side's lead to seven wickets for 198.

Lawrence looked ready to take the game head on as they racked up some early runs to chip away at their opponent's total but a fine display from top seamers Nathan Williams (8-3-35) and Andrew Whiteside (8-4-40) put the game to bed and Lawrence fell for 152 all out.

clarence cricket lawrence cricket maclean bowling club first grade maclean united
