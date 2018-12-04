WHITEWASH: Lower juniors on top in interdistrict derby

Joel Imeson top scored with 59 for Lower Clarence against Clarence River in round 3 of the 2018/19 North Coast Under-16 Inter-District Cricket Competition at Ellem Oval on Sunday, 2nd December, 2018.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Joel Imeson top scored with 59 for Lower Clarence against Clarence River in round 3 of the 2018/19 North Coast Under-16 Inter-District Cricket Competition at Ellem Oval on Sunday, 2nd December, 2018.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

WHILE the mercury rose on the field, so did the spirits of Lower Clarence cricket as the association's juniors pulled off a clean sweep against rivals Clarence River on Sunday.

For the second year running, Lower Clarence won in all three age divisions - under-12, under-14 and under-16 - in matches played across Grafton.

In under-12s, opener Noah Moloney (42*) carried his bat through the innings to guide Lower Clarence to a seven-wicket win. It was a team performance with James Lobb (30) and Annika Vallette (24) helping the side score at more than five an over to chase down Clarence River's 6-128 inside the 24th over.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Theo Lobsey (36) led the way for Clarence River, while captain Caitlin Chevalley attempted to stem their opposition, finishing with figures of 3-16 off four overs.

In under-14s, a major batting collapse by Clarence River, which included five ducks, ensured they would not chase down Lower Clarence's total of 7-230. Troy Turner (3 for 10 off 7) and Will Moran (3 for 21 off 9) led the way as Clarence River fell more than 140 runs short.

It had been a collective effort with the willow for Lower Clarence with Luke Lambert (38) the top run-scorer.

Photos View Photo Gallery

In under-16s, Lower Clarence was led by a graceful half-century from opener Joel Imeson (59). More than five other batsmen scored 25 runs or more, setting their opposition a difficult chase with 6-259 off 50 overs.

Clarence River posed no threat in the chase, with stifling spells from the Lower Clarence attack, bowling them out for 74 at Ellem Oval.

Lower Clarence junior cricket co-ordinator Trent Lobb said the pride he felt in his players was overwhelming at the weekend.

"To be able to secure the clean sweep over Grafton two years in a row is huge for us,” he said. "There is more emphasis put on these games by the kids, and that showed on the field.”

The wins for the Lower Clarence under-12s and under-16s has ensured they will play in the interdistrict grand finals this weekend, with venues yet to be decided.