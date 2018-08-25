Menu
Elizabeth and Colin Jealous at the Rural Fire Service Control Centre in Ulmarra with biscuits donated by a local school. Ebony Stansfield
Community

Who feeds our fire fighters?

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
IT'S organised chaos in the kitchen during the morning shift at Clarence Valley Fire Control Centre.

An assembly line of volunteer slicers, spreaders, fillers and wrappers prepare upwards of 400 lunch rolls before delivering them to each fire crew standing at the fire frontlines.

"We start at about 8am and go until we're done," RFS radio operator and impromptu sandwich artist Elizabeth Jealous said.

"The other night we finished around 9pm at night. They're big days, but it's all worth it for those out there fighting fires."

Husband Colin said that once the rolls were done, they delivered them to the crews, some more than a few hundred kilometres away.

"You do a lot of miles when you go out," he said.

"We did 400 kilometres just for one delivery last week!"

Mr and Mrs Jealous said they were grateful for the State Emergency Service volunteers stepping in to help.

"The SES have been helping all week. They've been wonderful at making sure everything is done and sent out on time," Mrs Jealous said.

"It's been brilliant to have them here because all the things that were slowing us down in getting prepared, they've jumped in and solved it."

Grafton Daily Examiner

