grafton bridge has opened. photo: contributed
News

Who gets to decide name of new bridge?

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
A DATE has not yet been confirmed for the community consultation to name the new Grafton bridge.

But a Transport for NSW spokesperson said the naming of the bridge will follow the same process conducted for the former route of the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean.

Clarence Valley Council selected the new name of Big River Way in March after receiving more than 290 local submissions.

It was considered the most popular choice that met the NSW Geographical Names Board naming criteria and also reflected the road's very close proximity to the Clarence River.

In the meantime The Daily Examiner is running a poll to determine what our readers think is the most appropriate name for the new bridge.

As editor I will lodge a submission on behalf of The Daily Examiner based on the most popular choice.

What should the new Grafton bridge be called?

More Stories:

LET'S VOTE: Help us choose name for new Grafton bridge

Could Grafton's history keeper have its place on new bridge?

Miracle? Cost-a-million? Ideas shared for new bridge name

 

* NOTE: The Daily Examiner's bridge name submission will only count as a single submission. Community members are encouraged to make their own submissions.

