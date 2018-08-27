Who in the Valley got the most rain?
A collective sigh of relief was heard around the Clarence Valley over the weekend when the rain finally arrived, giving the region a decent soaking. Here are the latest rainfall results in the last 24 hours.
Baryulgil 13mm
Yamba 5.4mm
Nymboida 4.2mm
Nymboida River 3.5mm
Lawrence 8.4mm
Grafton Research Station 9.2mm
Grafton Airport 4.8mm
South Grafton 7mm
Pillar Valley 5.6mm
Wooli Beach 3.2mm
Gulmarrad 4.4mm
Glenreagh 8.6mm
So, who had the total amount of rain this past week? Let's find out:
Baryulgil 32.6mm
Yamba 77.6mm
Nymboida 8.6mm
Nymboida River 33mm
Lawrence 17.2mm
Grafton Research Station 14.4mm
Grafton Airport 31mm
South Grafton 8mm
Pillar Valley 7.6mm
Wooli Beach 16.2mm
Gulmarrad 39.8mm
Glenreagh 39.8mm
Did we record your neighbourhood? Share your rainfall record in the comments below!
*Information courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology