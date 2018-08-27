Menu
Did your neighbourhood get the most rain over the weekend?
Weather

Who in the Valley got the most rain?

Jenna Thompson
by
27th Aug 2018 7:24 AM

A collective sigh of relief was heard around the Clarence Valley over the weekend when the rain finally arrived, giving the region a decent soaking. Here are the latest rainfall results in the last 24 hours. 

Baryulgil 13mm

Yamba 5.4mm

Nymboida 4.2mm

Nymboida River 3.5mm

Lawrence 8.4mm

Grafton Research Station 9.2mm

Grafton Airport 4.8mm

South Grafton 7mm

Pillar Valley 5.6mm

Wooli Beach 3.2mm

Gulmarrad 4.4mm

Glenreagh 8.6mm

 

So, who had the total amount of rain this past week? Let's find out:

Baryulgil 32.6mm

Yamba 77.6mm

Nymboida 8.6mm

Nymboida River 33mm

Lawrence 17.2mm

Grafton Research Station 14.4mm

Grafton Airport 31mm

South Grafton 8mm

Pillar Valley 7.6mm

Wooli Beach 16.2mm

Gulmarrad 39.8mm

Glenreagh 39.8mm

 

Did we record your neighbourhood? Share your rainfall record in the comments below!

*Information courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology

