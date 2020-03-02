Menu
The identity of the 2020 Grafton Midday Rotary Carols by Candlelight special guest will be revealed soon.
Family Fun

Who is Christmas Carols special guest?

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 3:48 PM
DO I hear carols?

The Rotary Club of Grafton Midday is already planning for the 2020 Carols by Candlelight to be held on the Saturday, December 5 at Alumy Creek Reserve.

In 2017 the spectacular event featured celebrity vocalist Monica Trapaga, with Rhonda Burchmore in 2018 and Denis Walter in 2019, backed by the 70-piece Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus.

Who will be the guest artist in 2020?

He is an actor, singer, director, producer, teacher and film director, and a graduate of the National Institute of Dramatic Art.

All will be revealed soon.

  • Sponsors are a crucial part of making it possible for Rotary to achieve its vision of creating one of the best family Christmas events in the Clarence Valley that the whole community can attend.

If you would like to become a sponsor, please contact the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday by post at PO Box 1102 Grafton, email Peter Robinson at peter@plrobinson.com.au or phone 0408 660 732 for further details.

alumy park carols by candlelight grafton midday rotary rotary
Grafton Daily Examiner

