Golden Globes: Who’s most likely to win
The 2019 Golden Globe awards have arrived, kicking off the annual Hollywood awards season. Here's who is up for nomination and who is most likely to win.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born 1.15
And the winner is …
A Star Is Born.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's triumphant reinterpretation of one of Hollywood's most enduring screen commodities has looked every bit the powerful awards magnet from its first day of release. The movie plays equally strongly to those on vote on artistic merit, or on grounds of pure, unbridled enjoyment. If A Star Is Born is to dominate the upcoming Oscars as many expect, it must win here. However, should it lose (and the superhero classic Black Panther could be the one to do it) then we could be in for the most interesting Academy Awards in many years!
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
And the winner is …
Green Book.
This is a very evenly matched line-up, with the crowd-pleasing true story of Green Book and the sophisticated historical high-jinks of The Favourite nudging clear of the pack. The sheer accessibility of Green Book, a movie which conveys an upbeat message of acceptance in the face of prejudice via two brilliant performances from Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, gets it across the line. Those who fancy an upset should keep tabs on Mary Poppins Returns.
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
And the winner is …
Alfonso Cuaron.
Cuaron took out this category on the road to Oscars glory with his previous movie, Gravity in 2014. He looks set to repeat the trick with a radically different work in Roma, a quietly moving drama filmed in black-and-white and set in a deeply atmospheric Mexico City of the early 1970s. In a sign of changing times for movie fans, you can watch Roma in full on Netflix right now if you are so inclined. Cooper can consider himself most unlucky to miss here.
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman
And the winner is …
Bradley Cooper.
A cracking two-horse race is on in earnest here. Cooper is the definite frontrunner for his gritty, low-key control of A Star Is Born's most tragedy-tinged moments. What may count against him is his reluctance to court votes from a notoriously picky Globes membership. There Malek's irresistible and blindingly brilliant channelling of the late Freddie Mercury puts him in with a real chance. A win here would make Malek a serious Oscars player.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike - A Private War
And the winner is …
Lady Gaga.
Gaga's sensationally soulful and unfailingly natural performance in A Star is Born ranks as one of the great lead acting debuts of the modern era. Such was its impact - and the effortless manner in which it brushed away viewers' preconceived notions of Gaga's capabilities - it is unthinkable to see her losing here. The Lady is also a dead cert to take out Best Original Song on the night for her beautiful rendition of Shallow.
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Christian Bale - Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Robert Redford - The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie
And the winner is …
Christian Bale.
This is a very even field, with only Miranda totally out of contention. While Vice is not much of a movie, Bale kept up his end of the bargain with one heck of a transformative performance. Watching his physically and psychologically disappear inside the enigma of the conniving Dick Cheney was a true acting master class. Despite a recent off-screen controversy, Mortensen will go close for his loveable depiction of a hoodlum with heart in Green Book.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron - Tully
Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
And the winner is …
Olivia Colman.
It was widely assumed that Blunt's adorable handling of an iconic role in Mary Poppins Returns would walk away with this category. However, a strong groundswell of support for Colman in the past week has radically changed that scenario. Her nuanced portrayal of an unstable queen in The Favourite is arguably a dramatic performance above all else. However, the power and poignancy of Colman's work is in another league compared to her rivals.
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
And the winner is …
Mahershala Ali.
Ali exudes a captivating, near-mystical presence as the reclusive jazz pianist Don Shirley in Green Book. It is brilliant, nuanced work not to be forgotten in a hurry. A previous nominee in this category who should have won that year (for Moonlight in 2017, which ultimately won him an Oscar). The only bloke who can knock him off is the much-admired Brit Richard E. Grant, a great wit who would certainly deliver the best acceptance speech of the night if given the chance.
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
And the winner is …
Amy Adams.
Without doubt, the tightest contest of the evening. If Stone and Weisz weren't cannibalising each other's votes, one of them would win as a solo contender. King has many fans for an immense performance as an embattled mother-to-be in Beale Street, but that movie's sub-par US box-office performance will hurt her chances. Therefore it's likely Adams (significantly, a two-time Globe winner) will prevail for a solid display as the ultimate politician's wife in Vice.
TELEVISION
Cameron Adams looks at the small screen's best chances for some Golden Globe love.
Best Television Series - Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
And the winner is …
Killing Eve
Always the toughest to choose and the toughest competition in years. Homecoming could get the nod as a way of welcoming Julia Roberts to TV land. Bodyguard and The Americans are critical faves, while Pose would be a worthy winner but perhaps too niche. The excellent and groundbreaking Killing Eve should win and being a joint British and American production, will keep a lot of people happy.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Elisabeth Moss -The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Julia Roberts - Homecoming
Keri Russell - The Americans
And the winner is …
Sandra Oh
Should be Sandra Oh, who is absolutely amazing as the cop tracking a serial killer in Killing Eve (which is somehow also darkly humorous) but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association love a celebrity so don't be surprised if Julia Roberts picks this one up.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Stephan James - Homecoming
Richard Madden - Bodyguard
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
And the winner is …
Matthew Rhys.
Will voters give Matthew Rhys the nod for the season in The Americans? Or Billy Porter for a star turn in Ryan Murphy's LGBTQ groundbreaking drama Pose? Or this will likely be the BBC's time to shine with Richard Madden to the podium for Bodyguard. All signs point to The Americans, for one last time.
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
And the winner is …
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.
It's been a good year for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and luckily votes were cast before people saw season two. The only competition would come from cult hit The Good Place, but we're tipping more Maisel love here.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown
Alison Brie - Glow
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing - Will & Grace
And the winner is …
Rachel Brosnahan.
Another tough one. Rachel Brosnahan is excellent as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, a New York housewife in 1958 who juggles motherhood with a stand-up comedy career. Kristen Bell is also enjoying a career resurgence in The Good Place. But the Globes love a star, so don't be surprised if Candy Bergen or Debra Messing's names are in the envelope. Let's give this one to Grace Adler if it's not a Maisel moment.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Who Is America?
Jim Carrey - Kidding
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
And the winner is …
Michael Douglas.
Any one of these nominees would deserve to win. Secretly we'd love to see Sacha Baron Cohen win just to see what would happen. But it'll most likely be Donald Glover or Michael Douglas, probably the latter for the fame factor - this would be his fourth Golden Globe.
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
And the winner is …
American Crime Story.
Would love Sharp Objects to win but it's way too dark and divisive. American Crime Story should have this one in the (Versace) bag and deservedly so.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton - Dirty John
Laura Dern - The Tale
Regina King - Seven Seconds
And the winner is …
Amy Adams
OK, so while Sharp Objects is tough going to watch, Amy Adams is mesmerising. She's so good you see why film actors take TV roles as it gives them eight hours to explore characters, not just two hours in a movie. Laura Dern is her only real competition.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl - The Alienist
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
And the winner is …
Darren Criss.
The 'Batch is fantastic as Patrick Melrose, and we'd love to see what Hugh Grant would say on the podium, but American Crime Story reinvented Darren Criss from the dude who sang in Glee to a Hollywood player. Give him the award.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein - The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
And the winner is …
Patricia Clarkson
Without giving away any spoilers, Patricia Clarkson is a real piece of work in Sharp Objects and still haunts our nightmares.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler - Barry
And the winner is …
Bem Whishaw could be a dark horse, but Henry Winkler already won an Emmy for Barry and it'd be another feel-good Fonzie comeback moment. What's the opposite of jumping the shark?