BUSINESS MINDED: Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards Committee members Cathryn Hopson, Gillian Goddard (front), Carol Pachos, Adam Gordon at the launch on Wednesday. Kathryn Lewis
Who is our best in business?

5th Apr 2019 10:49 AM
THE Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards launched on Wednesday night with former winners, committee members and business owners lending their support to the event.

Chairman Adam Gordon said the awards are an opportunity to "imprint themselves” in customer's minds.

"We all know the most effective form of promotion if word of mouth,” he said.

"Winning an award enables a business to really leverage word of mouth, it is a testimonial to excellence which gets people talking.”

Committee member and former winner of business of the year Carol Pachos said it provided a boost to staff morale.

"I always say when you win an award it is money in the bank, that's the truth.

"One of the best results of winning an award is the staff morale,” Ms Pachos said.

"When you go up on stage you usually have your whole team at your table and you can see their chest puff out to be part of an award-winning business.”

Ms Pachos said the importance of creating a "mini business plan” was a great way for small business to get staff thinking about the best parts of an organisation.

"That whole engagement process not necessarily just the winning,” she said.

"For a lot of small businesses, they don't actually have a business plan, so the entry process is like creating a mini business plan, you look at where you've come from, where you are now, and where you want to go.”

"The first time I entered I talked about where I wanted to be in 12 months, when I entered the second year I looked back and thought wow, because I had achieved all those things.”

This year the awards are running a little differently, nominations for people's choice for employee and business of the year are open from Monday, and entries for the businesses open in May 1-31.

A gala event for the award winners and nominees will be held in August and is expected to sell out fast.

For more information visit valleyexcellence.org.au.

