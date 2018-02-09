SPECIAL FEATURE: Clarence Valley missing persons Caitlan Charles Full Profile Login to follow

"IT WAS South Cup Day July 1977, and Narelle Cox had the world at her feet. The popular 21-year-old was enjoying the kinds of freedoms young adults are afforded growing up in Australia, one of girlfriends and parties, music and travel, work and plenty of play.

Good times abound with a desire for international travel firmly entrenched in young Narelle's mind as she felt the world was really her oyster. She wanted to be nurse and was waiting to hear back from the Darwin hospital she had applied to train.

Three months went by without a word, and finally frustration prevailed as the chance to relieve the boredom and pay her old school chum Faye a visit at Noosa called."

Narelle Cox's body has never been found, there is no date of death and no marker for the family to start the mourning process.

The Daily Examiner published her story on 40 years after she went missing.

IT WAS June last year when John Edwards, estranged husband of Sharon, was charged with her murder.

A Brisbane magistrate has ordered his extradition from Brisbane after detectives from the Homicide Investigation Unit arrested Edwards at an address in Klinger Rd, Redcliffe.

Sharon disappeared after a night out in March 2015.

NO STONE UNTURNED: A team of police searched the Lawrence property of John Edwards all day yesterday. Clair Morton

Edwards is currently at Cessnock Prison awaiting trial for her murder.

Geoffrey Knott

Geoffrey Knott went missing in Grafton on April 29, 1929. Left: Canberra Times, Canberra, Tuesday January 7, 1930. Right: Barrier Miner, Broken Hill, Monday May 20, 1929. Caitlan Charles

IN 1929, Geoffrey Knott leapt over his friends fence in Hoof St at 8pm, and headed home singing the song Ramona. But he never made it.

The search for the 12-year-old boy began in the cane and maize crops that boarded his family's dairy farm, with local residents soon joining the hunt through the towns paddocks.

An Aboriginal tracker, 'Tracker' Robinson, was asked to lend his skills to the search, but still no trace of Geoffrey was ever found.

There were sightings of the boy in Gloucester, Sydney, Brisbane, Cunnamulla and Casino that all come to nothing.

Police relayed the warnings of woman who said she saw signs in her tarot cards that indicated the boy had been buried in the sand along the waters edge.

It's believed that this contributed to the rumour he was buried in the pylons of the Grafton Bridge that was under construction at the time.

In 2005, the Daily Examiner interviewed Geoffrey's friend Vic Phelps, who Geoffrey had been with the evening he disappeared.

Jasmine Morris

Missing Grafton girl Jasmine Morris, 20, aka Jasmine Moore, pictured here at a Sydney school she attended for a short time. She was last seen leaving her mum's house in Chapman Street, Grafton on October 8.

JASMINE Morris was last seen by her brother at the South Grafton Bi-Lo on October 6, 2009.

After not making contact with her family and friends, the then 20 year old was reported missing on October 20, 2009.

In 2013, an excavator was used to dig for evidence on a rural property north of Grafton but nothing was found.

In 2015, the Daily Examiner spoke to Jasmine's mother, Donna Geoghagan, who asked for any help people could give to help bring her daughter home.

Stephen Colin Bryant

ON DECEMBER 23, 1993 Stephen Bryant accepted an invite to Christmas dinner at a neighbours house but never actually made it to dinner.

But it wasn't till Feburary 14, 1994 that his neighbour reported him missing at the Ulmarra Police Station.

Stephen had lived alone on Lot 3, Section 6, Bellingen St Tucabia.

A number of leads into his disappearance were followed by Grafton detectives but nothing was ever found.

The 22-year-olds house was undisturbed and he had not accessed his band account since December 16, 1993.

In 2015, the Daily Examiner followed up with Stephens case with Detective Sergeant Grahame Burke.

Gerardus Bakkenhoven

Gerardus Bakkenhoven

THE 88-year-old Gerardus Bakkenhoven was last seen outside his unit on Charles St in Iluks in August 7, 2014.

His neighbours reported him missing after not seeing him for a few days.

A thorough search of the region over a two-day period produced no leads.

Police found Gerardus' wallet containing cash, his drivers licence, Medicare card and Pension card was found on his kitchen bench.

His white Suzuki van was found unlocked in the carport and his keys were found inside the home.

In 2015, police appealed to the public for information regarding Gerardus' disappearance.