Who is the Redmen's greatest centre of all time?

THE Grafton Redmen have produced several quality centres over the past 50 years.

Some creative, others described as runaway freight trains that pride themselves on getting over the advantage line.

Rugby centres come in all shapes and sizes. They embrace physicality and on rare occasions manage to recycle the ball after contact for their forwards to pick up the scraps.

PAUL PLUNKETT

CHAMPION: Paul Plunkett was one of the finest centres on the North Coast.

A former Randwick first grade premiership winning centre, Plunkett was named in Port Macquarie Pirates best ever team.

Plunkett, who played for the Redmen in the early 80s, combined size, raw power and silky hands to become one of the finest centres in the Zone.

Plunkett also captain-coached the Redmen in 1982.

RAY MERCY

RAY MERCY

Former Parramatta and North Queensland Cowboys centre who scored 18 tries in 30 games at NRL and Super League level in the late 1990s.

Mercy was a brilliantly balanced ball runner who defected to the 15-a-side game in 2006. Mercy was all class with ball in hand and had opposition players cringing as he lined them up in defence.

JON CHEVALLEY

A utility player who was as at home at fly-half or on the side of the scrum. Chevalley was a punishing defender who was literally able to perform spinal adjustments on his opposition.

Apart from his tackling ability, Chevalley was fiercely competitive and could set up his outside men with his pin-point accurate passing game.

TONY BINDON

TONY BINDON

An ex-Grafton Ghosts captain-coach, Bindon had no trouble adjusting to the 15-a-side game.

He featured heavily in Grafton's premiership winning sides of 1986 and 88 overshadowing NSW representative Chris Callow and Country centre Trevor Walker.

Bindon was a classy number 12 who prided himself on brick-wall defence.

STEVE HACKETT

Redmen centres - Steve Hackett

Hackett's toughness and unwavering commitment were his trademarks. He had an insatiable wiliness to roll up his sleeves and do the hard yards.

Playing predominately in the centres, Hackett was no slouch filling in at breakaway. He was an ultimate team man who played 225 games for the Redmen.