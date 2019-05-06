Menu
Police are searching for this man in relation to a January theft
Crime

Who is this man? Police ask for help over theft

Adam Hourigan
by
6th May 2019 7:49 AM

DO YOU recognise this man carrying a jerry can? If you do, Coffs Clarence police need your help.

Police are seeking assistance in relation to a theft which occurred in South Grafton around 1.30pm on Saturday January 19 this year. At the time the male was carrying a jerry can and may be able to assist police who are investigating this theft.

The male appears to be about 160-170cm in height, thin build, possibly Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, wearing a light coloured bowl style hat and a black singlet.

The man has large amount of tattoos on arms/legs. Police would urge anyone who knows the identity of the male to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

