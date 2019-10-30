Who makes you proud? Give them a pat on the back

Susan Howland is presented the Clarence Valley citizen of the year award.

Susan Howland is presented the Clarence Valley citizen of the year award. Adam Hourigan

DO YOU know someone in the Clarence Valley that makes you proud? Do they do something for our community that should be recognised.

Why not nominate them for an Australia Day Awards.

This is your yearly chance to recognise someone who is changing lives and society for the better within the Clarence Valley.

You can nominate people in four cateogries, Local Hero award, Community Group Achievement, Young Citizen of the year and Citizen of the Year.

Last year, the Local hero award was shared by Don Frame of Copmanhurst, and George Priddle of Maclean

The Community Achievement award was taken out by the Pelican Playhouse.

Young Citizen of the Year was Brad Chapman. Mr Chapman won the award for his passion for Australian military history and his dedication to raise awareness of the sacrifices our past Diggers made. Brad trekked the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea as part of the Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge. He used his experiences from the journey to educate young people to put their best self forward and support each other.

The Citizen of the Year was Susan Howland. She was awarded the honour for her leadership, dedication and life-long commitment to improving mental health services and empowering women in the Clarence Valley. She is a leader and voluntary member of numerous Clarence Valley organisations including Our Healthy Clarence, Northern NSW Local Health District, Mental Health Forum, Light Up the Darkness, Local Health District Community Engagement Council, Clarence Valley Women Incorporated and CWA Maclean. For decades Susan has worked tirelessly, generally quietly behind the scenes, to make the Clarence Valley a better community, whilst also busily juggling family commitments.

Nomination forms are available from the Clarence Valley Council website, and nominations close on November 8.

The winners will be announced at the Australia Day dinner on January 23, 2020.