Here comes the rain Noelle Otto

THE heavens finally opened around the Clarence Valley overnight with many residents happily finding their water tanks overflowing after the recent dry spell.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, this is how much rain your neighbourhood received up until 9am this morning:

Grafton 53.4mm



Yamba 81.8mm



Maclean 81.8mm



Iluka 81.8mm



Copmanhurst 53.4mm



Lawrence 53.4mm



Ashby / Tullymorgan 81.8mm

Did your area get any rain?