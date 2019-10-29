Who rocked Retrofest best...

Pin-up competition entrant Ella Gilbert, 17, keeps the sun at bay with her pretty and practical outfit.

Pin-up competition entrant Ella Gilbert, 17, keeps the sun at bay with her pretty and practical outfit. Lesley Apps

IF THE massive 'big top' currently dominating the air space in Market Square has earned its keep yet, it was at Retrofest on Sunday.

Previous years has seen event numbers dwindle once the day heated up due to lack of shade in the front of the stage, but on Sunday the huge marquee was packed with spectators as they watch the various competitions and entertainment during they day.

One of the most colourful events on the Jacaranda program, the displays of classic cars and 50s fashions looked a treat among the purple canopies and carnival caravans, the whole town square looking like one giant Instragram photo.

Chinese visitor Jinni Ye was there with her friends who all travelled from their homeland especially for the festival.

"We are here for the whole week for a holiday. It's been amazing time so far. People have been so nice.” Jinni said.

The festival continues today with the Sanctus Brewing Co. Evening of Jacaranda Film at Market Square from 7pm.

Retrofest winners:

Record total of 28 pinup entries:

Miss Daisy Doll - Kahleaha Botterill "lil Miss Cotton Candy”

Miss Sweet Pea - Bethany Kilduff

" Miss Betty O”

Miss Foxy Tail - Claire Bridge

" Miss Claire”

Miss Darling Rose - Amanda Eggins

"Miss Cherry Belle”

Miss Jacca Bloom - Heidi Pasic

"Miss Heidi Dolly”

Miss Ivy Divine - Carolyn Payne

"Miss Illustrated”

Miss Magnolia Belle - Karen Mills

"Miss BCU Belle”

Miss Retrofest was Miss Heidi Dolly who came all the way from Albion Park to compete

She was wearing a 1950's vintage dress and gloves, complimenting her look with retro shoes, hat and bag.

The beard and moustache competitions was tight with the winners for:

Best Moustache: Shane Bullock

Best Beard: Mark McGrath

Runners up: Jim Read, Luke Denham, Ronny Pritchard