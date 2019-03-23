Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
todays searched for phrase on the NSW election
todays searched for phrase on the NSW election
Politics

Voters are asking Google who to vote for

23rd Mar 2019 5:00 PM

Help! Who should I vote for?

That's what the people of NSW were asking Google today, with popularity of a number of voting-related topics surging at 8am when voters awoke and realised they had to get down to a polling booth and make a decision.

A Google Trends analysis shows the NSW election dominating today's search topics across the state, with the search terms "Who should I vote for NSW election", "Who to vote for NSW" and "Who do I vote for NSW" all zooming up the charts.

One eastern suburbs voter, who did not want to be named, said she had woken up this morning with the sudden realisation she hadn't been focusing on the election at all.

"My husband and I sat up in bed and Googled it," she said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks games and gadgets google search technology voting

Top Stories

    Democracy for the kids

    premium_icon Democracy for the kids

    Politics She may be too young cast her own vote, but one young girl is campaigning hard for yours

    Contenders cast their votes early

    Contenders cast their votes early

    Politics The lines are growing as Clarence heads to the polls

    Big call for the Valley

    Big call for the Valley

    Opinion Exciting times for lover's of hung parliaments

    OPINION: Vote to put Clarence in strongest position

    premium_icon OPINION: Vote to put Clarence in strongest position

    Opinion Change in the winds for NSW Government