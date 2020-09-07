Who wants to be the Mayor’s secret keeper?

IF YOU dreamt of one day working within the corridors of power - now could be your chance.

Coffs Harbour City Council is currently on the lookout for an executive assistant to the Mayor, a job sure to excite both the civic-minded and fans of the classic ABC TV show Grass Roots.

Reporting to the general manager, the role of the EA is to provide the Mayor and councillors co-ordinated and confidential executive support and "collaborate towards the efficient delivery of professional support services by the Mayor's Office."

Advertised on Seek and Council's website, the position description details a role straddling the political and administrative realms with a little bit of event management thrown in for good measure.

Key responsibilities are:

- Promote the Mayor's office as a customer focused portfolio by establishing and maintaining good working relationships with the Mayor, Councillors, Council committees, Local, State and Federal government representatives, staff, management, members of the public/residents, local business people and other internal and external stakeholders.

- Collaborate with the General Manager's Executive Assistant to ensure that functions of the Executive area are carried out in a timely and efficient manner.

- Work collaboratively with executive staff to ensure that functions of the Executive area within other directorates are carried out in a timely and efficient manner, this may include completing administrative tasks and providing support across departments

- Organise and/or assist in the arranging of official functions, receptions and conferences, including all arrangements associated with Civic Receptions and Citizenship ceremonies

- Provide administrative support to Council committees and other relevant stakeholder groups/societies

The salary range starts at $67,000 and Council is looking for someone with a Diploma in Business Administration or equivalent and a class C drivers licence.

For more information visit https://www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au.