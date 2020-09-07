Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Council Mayor Denise Knight with C.ex Group CEO John Rafferty and Cricket NSW area manager Martin Garoni.
Council Mayor Denise Knight with C.ex Group CEO John Rafferty and Cricket NSW area manager Martin Garoni.
Careers

Who wants to be the Mayor’s secret keeper?

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
7th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IF YOU dreamt of one day working within the corridors of power - now could be your chance.

Coffs Harbour City Council is currently on the lookout for an executive assistant to the Mayor, a job sure to excite both the civic-minded and fans of the classic ABC TV show Grass Roots.

Reporting to the general manager, the role of the EA is to provide the Mayor and councillors co-ordinated and confidential executive support and "collaborate towards the efficient delivery of professional support services by the Mayor's Office."

Advertised on Seek and Council's website, the position description details a role straddling the political and administrative realms with a little bit of event management thrown in for good measure.

Key responsibilities are:

- Promote the Mayor's office as a customer focused portfolio by establishing and maintaining good working relationships with the Mayor, Councillors, Council committees, Local, State and Federal government representatives, staff, management, members of the public/residents, local business people and other internal and external stakeholders.

- Collaborate with the General Manager's Executive Assistant to ensure that functions of the Executive area are carried out in a timely and efficient manner.

- Work collaboratively with executive staff to ensure that functions of the Executive area within other directorates are carried out in a timely and efficient manner, this may include completing administrative tasks and providing support across departments

- Organise and/or assist in the arranging of official functions, receptions and conferences, including all arrangements associated with Civic Receptions and Citizenship ceremonies

- Provide administrative support to Council committees and other relevant stakeholder groups/societies

The salary range starts at $67,000 and Council is looking for someone with a Diploma in Business Administration or equivalent and a class C drivers licence.

For more information visit https://www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is our region the happiest place to be?

        Premium Content Is our region the happiest place to be?

        News Find out where our region ranks according to a happiness index based on mental health medication prescription

        Highway work to close two highway on ramps

        Premium Content Highway work to close two highway on ramps

        Information Asphalting work will mean detours will be put in place at two places on highway

        Magistrate delivers verdict in lawful CBD arrest case

        Premium Content Magistrate delivers verdict in lawful CBD arrest case

        Crime A magistrate has ruled on the matter of a man who plead not guilty to assaulting...

        BUNNY BROWN: COVID opens door for Grafton media star

        Premium Content BUNNY BROWN: COVID opens door for Grafton media star

        Rugby League COVID-19 has turned Katie Brown’s career on its head, but change has led to an...