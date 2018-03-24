Who will be crowned king of the CRCA?

Nathan Ensbey hits another boundary as he top scored in Harwood's total against Tucabia.

CRCA CRICKET: There have been more than 18,800 deliveries bowled in GDSC Premier League this season.

But according to Tucabia Copmanhurst seamer Chris Adamson it will only take one to make all the difference in the grand final this weekend.

Tucabia will head into the clash against Harwood as the underdogs, despite taking out the minor premiership a fortnight ago.

The simple reason; Harwood has been unstoppable this summer.

But when it comes to grand finals, regular season form counts for very little, according to the seamer.

Chris Adamson lets go of a searing delivery during the CRCA Premier League Round 12 clash between Tucabia Copmanhurst and South Services at Lower Fisher Park.

"This is not new to us, both sides have been in this position for most of the past decade,” Adamson said.

"When you go out there, you are both on an even keel.

"It comes down to who rides their luck the best, who takes their chances and who holds on to their catches.

"We are just trying to make sure we keep our heads out there and not let the occasion get the better of us.”

Tucabia players will need a fair bit of luck to go their way, with the Harwood batting line-up proving most difficult to dismiss this season.

In all but one innings Harwood has declared or batted out its overs, with captain Nathan Ensbey admitting his side puts value on batting for long stretches.

Ensbey takes a lot of that pressure on himself at the top of the order, refusing to give away his wicket in the first session most afternoons.

"We will bat out our 100 overs this weekend, it is our focus every week,” he said. "I think we just show more patience with the bat than most sides.

Lower Clarence captain Ben McMahon lifts a ball over mid-wicket during the North Coast Cricket Council interdistrict clash betwen Lower Clarence and Nambucca Valley at Harwood Oval.

"Dickie (Mark Ensbey) and myself take a lot of pride in doing our job at the top of the order. The key for us is to see off the new ball, so our other batsmen have the freedom to hit it.

"But with Luke Many coming in at nine, we bat a long way down the card. That takes a lot of the pressure off.”

It will be a battle of the heavy brass of the GDSC Premier League with a steaming Brad Chard, the competition's leading wicket taker, going up against Ensbey, the leading run scorer with 430 runs.

In the few meetings between the sides this season, Ensbey has had the better of that battle, but as Adamson says it only takes one delivery.

"They are good front runners, and when they are set at the crease they know how to make you pay,” he said. "We just need to go into this with as calm a head as possible.”

Brad Chard took five wickets for Tucabia against Coutts Crossing

Wet weather this week may play a factor in the clash, but CRCA curator Tony Blanch has promised the Ellem Oval wicket will be up to scratch.

"We have had the covers on all the wickets since I had them ready to go on Tuesday,” Blanch said.

"Ellem Oval is a road. There is one damp patch but it is nowhere near the danger zone.

"The only worry now will be what the weather does over the weekend. Fingers crossed.”

GAME DAY: Harwood v Tucabia at Ellem Oval, 12.30pm start today, 10am start Sunday.