Who will be Dougherty Villa's biggest loser?

FIT TOGETHER: Staff at Dougherty Villa enjoy an afternoon of Pilates as part of their 'Biggest Loser' initiative. Tim Jarrett

STAFF at a Clarence Valley aged care facility have come up with a novel way to encourage a healthy lifestyle - by hosting a 'Biggest Loser' competition among staff.

The program at Clarence Village's Dougherty Villa has had more than 30 staff "weigh in" and set goals in an effort to improve health and fitness.

The initiative has been spearheaded by leisure and lifestyle co-ordinator Ros Houlahan who said the support from staff and management had been fantastic and had started a conversation among staff about issues around their health, such as nutrition.

"The great thing is it has made people think about their health and lifestyles and they are working at it themselves. People are telling me they are doing more things like taking their kids for bike rides and walking the dogs," she said.

"If you have happy healthy staff you have happy healthy residents."

After the initial weigh-in, staff could get involved in a variety of activities that promoted physical health, including workshops by a personal trainer, group walks and Pilates sessions with Clarence Village board member Roxanne Sydenham.

The Pilates instructor and exercise scientist was excited by the way everyone had embraced the program as a group and said maintaining physical fitness was not only good for the body but good for the emotional wellbeing of staff too.

"This can be an emotional job too and physical activity can be a good release," Ms Sydenham said.

CEO Duncan McKimm was on board, setting himself goals and helping source prizes.

"We have all been weighed now and there are only two blokes, so I am guaranteed a podium finish."