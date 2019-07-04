Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIT TOGETHER: Staff at Dougherty Villa enjoy an afternoon of Pilates as part of their 'Biggest Loser' initiative.
FIT TOGETHER: Staff at Dougherty Villa enjoy an afternoon of Pilates as part of their 'Biggest Loser' initiative. Tim Jarrett
News

Who will be Dougherty Villa's biggest loser?

TIM JARRETT
by
4th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at a Clarence Valley aged care facility have come up with a novel way to encourage a healthy lifestyle - by hosting a 'Biggest Loser' competition among staff.

The program at Clarence Village's Dougherty Villa has had more than 30 staff "weigh in" and set goals in an effort to improve health and fitness.

The initiative has been spearheaded by leisure and lifestyle co-ordinator Ros Houlahan who said the support from staff and management had been fantastic and had started a conversation among staff about issues around their health, such as nutrition.

"The great thing is it has made people think about their health and lifestyles and they are working at it themselves. People are telling me they are doing more things like taking their kids for bike rides and walking the dogs," she said.

"If you have happy healthy staff you have happy healthy residents."

After the initial weigh-in, staff could get involved in a variety of activities that promoted physical health, including workshops by a personal trainer, group walks and Pilates sessions with Clarence Village board member Roxanne Sydenham.

The Pilates instructor and exercise scientist was excited by the way everyone had embraced the program as a group and said maintaining physical fitness was not only good for the body but good for the emotional wellbeing of staff too.

"This can be an emotional job too and physical activity can be a good release," Ms Sydenham said.

CEO Duncan McKimm was on board, setting himself goals and helping source prizes.

"We have all been weighed now and there are only two blokes, so I am guaranteed a podium finish."

More Stories

aged care biggest loser dougherty villa healthy lifestyle healthy living
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Axe falls on Grafton energy jobs

    premium_icon Axe falls on Grafton energy jobs

    News Grafton to be one of the hardest hit in 'Hunger Games' method used to slash jobs across the State.

    Verity goes into battle on Ninja Warrior

    premium_icon Verity goes into battle on Ninja Warrior

    Netball Former Grafton netballer to hit our screens

    MURDER CHARGE: Alleged shooter's plea for bail granted

    premium_icon MURDER CHARGE: Alleged shooter's plea for bail granted

    News Body of man was discovered in the back of a crashed ute.

    Young ninja warriors battle it out on the greens

    premium_icon Young ninja warriors battle it out on the greens

    News Yamba Bowlo plays host to its most unique event yet

    • 4th Jul 2019 10:08 AM