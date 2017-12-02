WHO WILL IT BE? On the cusp of revealing our Power 30

Who will be in our Power 30?

IT IS with genuine excitement that I can reveal the inaugural Power 30 is almost here.

The concept consists of a list of the 30 Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley.

Since I announced the concept a few weeks ago, a small panel has toiled away and the names have been finalised and ranked.

The countdown starts in The Daily Examiner this Monday, with more movers and shakers revealed each day until the announcement of the top 10 - including the one person we believe holds the most sway - next Saturday, December 9.

Being a subjective list, not everyone is going to agree with every name and ranking. There are some names missing that some readers will believe should be there. There are some names on the list some readers will believe should not be there.

Hence why we will also put together a People's Choice list from all the feedback we receive between now and in the days after the final announcement next Saturday.

Who do you think should form the top 10? Email your list to newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au, or post it in the comments to any of our Facebook posts, and we'll add it to the tally for the People's Choice.

In any event, we hope there is plenty of healthy discussion.

This will be the first time a Power 30 has been compiled for the Clarence Valley. Why don't you come along for the ride?