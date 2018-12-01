Who will make our Power 30?

POWER 30 TEAM: The selection panel for 2018 consists of The Daily Examiner editor Bill North, deputy editor Tim Howard, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, fsections editor Lesley Apps and Clarence Valley Council communications co-ordinator David Bancroft.

POWER 30 TEAM: The selection panel for 2018 consists of The Daily Examiner editor Bill North, deputy editor Tim Howard, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, fsections editor Lesley Apps and Clarence Valley Council communications co-ordinator David Bancroft. Caitlan Charles

IT'S December again, when annual countdowns and reflective musings about the year that was prevail. It also means it's time for the annual The Daily Examiner Power 30 list to be revealed.

Launched last year to much hype, gossip and dissection, the inaugural list of the Clarence Valley's most influential certainly got Clarence folk talking over their dinner tables that week about who made, and didn't make, the list.

According to this year's expanded judging panel, made up of DEX staff: editor Bill North and journalists Adam Hourigan, Tim Howard and Lesley Apps, plus former DEX editor and Clarence Valley Council communications co-ordinator David Bancroft, it was no easier this time around.

Careful consideration has been given to what people/companies have achieved in the past 12 months and what their contributions mean to the Clarence Valley.

So, will some people featured in the inaugural 2017 list get another guernsey? How many who missed out last year will make the cut in 2018? Who will be number one, or number 30? All will be revealed to our subscribers from Monday in print and online when we announce the first four Power 30 finalists, no. 27 to 30.

Each day next week four more names will be revealed, culminating in the complete list of 30 next Saturday when the top 10 will be revealed.

Hedge your bets and start guessing now.

You never know, you might be one of them.

Power 30 reveal days

Monday: No. 27-30

Tuesday: No. 23-26

Wednesday: No. 19-22

Thursday: No. 15-18

Friday: No. 11-14

Saturday: No. 1-10 plus all Top 30 finalists