Who will wear the Jacaranda Festival crown?

SIX months of preparations culminate tonight in the crowning moment of the Jacaranda Festival as a queen will be crowned under the lights of Market Square.

Candidates Erika Honnery, Rachael Noakes, Brielle Lentfer, Emilee Wall, Alana Gordon, Bridgett Mawhirt and Jozee Adamson gathered for one final group photo at final rehearsals this week said they couldn't wait for the big night.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing it all from the other side, I think to see the dancing, especially the one with the crown from on stage will be really special," Rachael said.

Six junior candidates, Holly Blundell, Kailee Rose, Tahlia O'Hara, Leah Hallam, Madison Nicholl and Madeleine Howell, will also get their time in the spotlight in the race to be crowned Junior Jacaranda Queen.

Matron of honour Patricia Hewitt said she was so honoured to be in the festival with a wonderful bunch of candidates.

"They're such a wonderful bunch of girls, they're just like daughters and I'm their Jaca mum," she said.

Ms Hewitt said she had never missed a Jacaranda Festival; such was its draw on her she even interrupted her honeymoon so their car could be used in the float procession.

Jacaranda Queen Candidates (clockwise from top) Rachael Noakes, Erika Honnery, Brielle Lentfer, Jozee Adamson, Brigett Mawhirt, and Emiliee Wall at the Jacaranda Ball in the Barn on Saturday, September 23, 2017. Caitlan Charles

Jacaranda Festival president Kristen Smith said there would be lots to keep people entertained before the big announcement, with activities and entertainment from earlier in the afternoon.

"There's our flower-making workshop with Flowers By Bonnie at 4.30, then entertainment through the afternoon," she said.

"During the ceremony we'll have our traditional homage to the crown and our new lantern parade, with around 40 lanterns incorporated into the ceremony."

There will be a big screen set up in the park so everyone gets a close-up view of the crowning, and also improved sound in the park.

VIP experience tickets, including food and wine, are in limited availability as well as $5 reserved seating, both available through the website, with general seating and sitting space widely available.