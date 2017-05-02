Who will win Sportsperson for April?

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards are held each year to recognise the outstanding sporting achievements of Clarence Valley residents.

TOMORROW is the first Wednesday of the month which means the announcement of the junior and senior Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month for April.

All monthly winners throughout the year are displayed on Grafton Shoppingworld's Sporting Wall of Fame and are nominated for the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Yamba Golf & Country Club on Nov 11.

This month's junior nominees are rugby union player Lewis Cooper, surfers Carly Shanahan and Dakoda Walters, rugby league player Ben Liyou and hockey players Elliott Speed and Grace Young.

The senior nominees include rugby union player Kyle Hancock, rowers Gemma Dane, Betty-Dawn Bogdanek and Clare Millist, V8 Dirt Modified driver Chris Corbett, rugby league player Dylan Collett and dog trialist Mitchum Davis.

The 2017 monthly junior winners so far are Kalani Ives (surf lifesaving), Aidan Cahill (cricket), Erica Tillman (athletics) and Lachlan Maxwell (rowing) and senior winners Chris Owen (woodchopping), Carly Leeson (cricket), Laurelea Moss (cycling) and Celia Sullohern (triathlon).

To nominate a Clarence Valley resident who has recently excelled in their chosen sport for Sportsperson of the Month for May, or to submit a Club, Team or Coach of the Year nomination, please email clarencevalleysportsawards@gmail.com. or check out the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page.