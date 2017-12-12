Who you think were the Power 30

MEETING FURY: Grafton personality Desan Padayachee pictured as Ian during a performance of When Dad Married Fury at the Pelican Playhouse in 2016. Mr Padayachee, who is a regional leader of disability service provider House With No Steps which recently opened its doors in Grafton, was one of the names suggested by our readers that missed out on the 2017 Power 30.

THE problem with a Power 30 list? There's only room for 30 names.

The fact is there are hundreds of people who wield their influence to ensure the Clarence Valley keeps on ticking along.

Our readers have listed some of the notable names who missed it who they think deserved a mention:

Ken McIntyre: "Alan Watkins has been the clerk of the Grafton Racecourse for many years. Works tirelessly with Grafton Pony Club and is on the Hawthorne Park committee. Worthwhile looking into his dossier and he does all this very humbly. He is an octogenarian who shows no sign of slowing down."

HARD WORKER: Alan Watkins (left) receives an award from Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis. While Mr Gulaptis ranked number one in the Power 30 list, one of our readers suggested Mr Watkins would have been a worthy Power 30 inductee. Georja Ryan

Glen McClymont: "Desan Padayachee should be one through 30."

Adam Crawley: "Liam Bland. Nothing goes on in this town without Liam being part of it."

Ellie and Liam Bland. Adam Hourigan

But at the end of the day, it was Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis who ranked number one, with his heavy involvement in a number of major infrastructure projects currently employing thousands of people in the Clarence Valley.

He used a sporting metaphor to describe his reaction to popping up on top of the list.

"I feel like there's been a length of field try and I'm the last man standing, I've got the ball and I've just scored a try," he said.

"While I have received the honour, I am only one part of a team effort. I really have to thank the NSW Government for the fact that they delivered to my electorate and that they're bringing a lot of infrastructure projects that we've waited on for many years."

