Whooping cough reports in Clarence

THE North Coast Public Health Unit has confirmed social media reports of Whooping Cough present in the Clarence community over the past few weeks.

Assistant Director of NCPHU Greg Bell said there has been eight notifications of whooping cough in the Clarence Local Government Area in the last 28 days.

However, this is less than for the previous month, when there were 16 notifications for November, but residents are asked to remain vigilant, as even in highly vaccinated populations, such as the Clarence Valley, it is not possible to eliminate whooping cough.

Across the Northern NSW Local Health District, there have been 64 cases in the last 28 days.

The latest Australian Immunisation Register quarterly report shows that at September 2018 90.4 per cent of five year olds and 88.9 per cent of 12 month olds in Northern NSW Local Health District were fully vaccinated.

In the Clarence Valley, 96.6 per cent of five year olds are fully vaccinated.

Despite almost 95 per cent of infants in NSW now vaccinated against the disease, outbreaks still occur every three to four years as community immunity wanes, and recent high numbers indicate an outbreak may be on the way.

In November 2018, over 1000 people in NSW were notified with whooping cough (pertussis), the highest number since November 2016.

These figures represent an increase on vaccination rates in 2010 under the then North Coast Area Health Service, when 84.9 per cent of children aged 5 years and 87 per cent of 12-month olds were fully vaccinated.

"Whooping cough is challenging to control at the community level, as it is a highly infectious disease and immunity against whooping cough wanes over time, regardless of whether that immunity is from having the disease or as a result of vaccination,” said Mr Hunt.

"This means that the number of people susceptible to whooping cough in the community builds up over time and this can cause periodic spikes or larger outbreaks of the disease.

"The aim of whooping cough control is to protect infants, who are at highest risk of severe disease or death if they contract whooping cough. Whooping cough vaccination is effective in preventing severe infection.”

A GP can test for whooping cough and prescribe antibiotics.

People suspected of whooping cough should stay home until they have completed a five-day course of antibiotics.

There has also been 130 reported cases of influenza in the past four weeks, which is well above the average.

There have been 771 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza reported in residents of the Northern NSW Local Health District so far this year.

"While this is well below the 2,820 cases reported in the same period in 2017, the 130 cases reported in the last four weeks is well above the average for this time of year,” Paul Corben, Director North Coast Public Health Unit said.

"Frequent hand washing is one of the best lines of defence against flu, together with annual vaccination.”