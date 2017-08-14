Who's hiding in your family tree?

Joan McDonald gets into the online shopping lesson at the Savvy Seniors workshop held at the Grafton Regional Library.

CLARENCE Valley libraries are offering to help people discover who they are through popular family history eResources, Ancestry.com Library Edition and Findmypast.

These eResources provide millions of records covering Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands. They include: cemetery records; death records; probate, court records; migration records; directories; criminal reports; electoral rolls; almanacs; military records, and; government gazettes.

Regional librarian Kathryn Breward said the great variety of records satisfied the family history buff as well as the social and local historian.

"They are a great start to tracing your family history,” she said.

Clarence Valley residents can use Ancestry.com Library Edition and Findmypast to find social, biographical and historical information, that provides a background to the records and helps them gain a deeper understanding of how their family lived.

August is National Family History Month and Clarence Valley libraries have these two excellent eResources to help people get started on their genealogical journey.

To book your place visit or phone your closest branch or see details on the Clarence Regional Library website at www.crl.nsw.gov.au