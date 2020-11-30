Menu
Clarence Valley's favourite childcare image
WHO’S NUMBER ONE? Choose the Clarence’s favourite childcare centre

Adam Hourigan
30th Nov 2020 5:15 PM | Updated: 5:15 PM
THERE are a lot of great places in the Clarence Valley that look after our kids each and every day.

We asked readers on our Facebook page who they thought deserved the title of the Clarence Valley's favourite childcare centre.

We had lots of great suggestions, and we've now narrowed it down to our top 4.

They are:

New School Of Arts Early Learning Centre - South Grafton

Cubby House For Kids - Townsend

Willy Wagtails Kindergarten - Yamba

Walla Walla Bing Bang Early Learning Centre - Harwood

Each day this week we'll feature one of the centres, and find out what makes them a favourite among our readers.

Get your family, friends and co-workers to drop your favourite a vote, and they could be named as the Clarence Valley's favourite.

Who is the Clarence Valley's favourite childcare centre?

Vote ends Monday midnight, so vote now!

