WHO'S THE BOSS: Debbie Butler

Debbie Butler, Elders Insurance Grafton

No matter where life takes you, at Elders Insurance we're with you through it all. Here is agent Debbie Butler on what they have to offer the Clarence Valley.

I got involved in my business because: I have been involved in the Insurance industry for the past 37 years. When the opportunity arose 12 years ago to purchase the Elders Insurance Grafton franchise and become my own boss, I jumped at the challenge.

Our business is best known for: Our first-rate service to our customers. Our business provides professional, tailored insurance solutions to suit your specific needs.

We also handle the majority of our claims in house. We support the Grafton region by utilising local tradespeople and suppliers for any repairs or replacement items and are here to support our customers through the entire claim process.

Our best selling product is: Business and Farm packages would be our most popular products; however we provide a wide range of General Insurance products including Business, Farm, Commercial Motor, Home and Contents, Car, Landlord, Travel and CTP. Elders Insurance recently won the CANSTAR award for Landlord Insurer of the year!

My role in the business is: Franchise Owner and Agent. My focus is on assisting clients to understand their insurance needs to protect their assets. I specialise in Farm, Business and Professional Insurance and pride myself on providing tailored cover for all my clients.

I manage: 4 staff.

Staff at Elders Insurance Grafton. Adam Hourigan

I spend my down time: Family means everything to me and playing with my grandson is a highlight of my week. Travel and expanding my photography skills run second, when time permits.

I'm inspired by: Talking to clients and knowing that I am helping them understand their insurance risks and ensuring they have the right cover for them.

Biggest issue facing Clarence Valley businesses: Unfortunately, underinsurance is more common than many people realise. When the amount insured is under the true replacement cost of your premises, it can leave you with a debilitating financial loss. You should always consider the costs of demolition, removal of debris and architecture, engineering and council costs when choosing your sum insured.

In five years time I would like to see the business: We hope to continue to provide our customers with excellent service and tailored insurance solutions. In 2014 we expanded to include an office in Coffs Harbour. By 2020, we hope to continue to expand our team and open up another location on the North Coast.

Best career advice: My dad always reinforced in me growing up that with hard work and determination I can achieve anything I strive for. Nothing gets handed to us on a platter.