Why a Trump victory would ‘embolden’ Scott Morrison

AUSTRALIA'S alliance with the US will endure and the tensions with China will continue regardless of who wins the White House, politicians and experts were saying.

Meanwhile LNP north Queensland MP George Christensen said he hoped Prime Minister Scott Morrison would be "emboldened" by a Trump victory, should the US President secure a second term.

"I think that we need to stick to our ground as conservatives and take the fight up to the left," Mr Christensen said.

While many US allies have had a troubled relationship with Trump, Australia secured some victories, including being left out of steel tariffs that were imposed, and Trump agreeing to keep the Obama-Turnbull refugee swap deal.

While vote counting was still early on, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that the US-Australia relationship would only go from strength to strength.

"No matter the outcome resolved by the people of the United States, Australia's relationship will continue to be as deep and as broad as it has been for many, many years," she said.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese on Wednesday morning said that the alliance was "between two people, not two leaders".

"I want to see the US return to being a global leader to provide the leadership that they historically have since the Second World War for the Western world," Mr Albanese said.

University of Queensland US and international relations expert Andrew Phillips said while they were two very different candidates, the winner would unlikely drastically change the course of Australia's relationship with China.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says the alliance with the US is about two peoples, not two leaders. Picture: Glen Campbell

"A lot of the structural pressures that are contributing to our worsening relationship with China are pretty much baked in at this point and will be there regardless," he said.

"China particularly under Xi Jinping has adopted an increasingly assertive if not belligerent towards the region. The US has pushed back against that.

"There was no hint of conciliation in Biden's rhetoric. He was very much of a robust tone towards China."

UQ expert on the US and South China Sea Sarah Percy agreed that the US-Australia relationship would remain stable.

"In the Asia-Pacific, Australia and the US want the same thing. That makes the relationship smoother," she said.

Originally published as Why a Trump victory would 'embolden' Scott Morrison