Why are the number of fish weighed in dropping off?

BOATLOAD: It was a family affair for Duncan, Shaun, Kyle, Ben, Mark, Wayne and Brandon who were very satisfied with a beautiful Yamba sunny day. A great combination of pearl perch, snapper and kingfish caught on board Yamba Fishing and Charters.

AFTER several weeks of great activity on the weigh-in front, the returns this week are well down.

This does not mean that there are no fish around, for the talk around the traps is that there are plenty of bream in the estuaries and along the beaches, while good size blackfish are still on the bite.

This week's bream weigh-in was taken at the Sandon by Viv, a fish of 866g, but I have seen several taken from among the trawlers in Yamba Bay.

Blackfish are coming from the recognised spots - the T-Piece and the Middle Wall.

Romiaka bridge, one of my preferred spots produced the best this week, a fish of 1.178kg on black weed, landed by Harry Willett, of Palmers Island.

The site has obviously settled down after the disturbance caused by the construction of the new bridge, so I'll give it a try soon.

The T-Piece produced a 996g catch for Nathan Black, of Maclean, another spot I have fished successfully in the past.

But it is a site which requires the correct footwear - I have seen several accidents and flowing blood because the inexperienced angler has been wearing thongs - a no-no at this site.

The calmer seas have seen more activity along the beaches, with tailor moving in close.

Shark Bay has been fishing well and produced a fish of 2kg for Cody Upton, while Curtis Black, of Maclean, who scored on bream last week, landed one of 338g on the back beach at Brooms Head.

Best jewfish weighed was the 10.2kg catch taken by Greg Dickinson of Maclean, who fished Browns Rock, but I was shown a 26kg fish taken off Lovers Point by one of the "big rods” of Yamba.

But the Lovers spot is only for the very experienced angler.

Ben Geide, of Iluka, fished off Woody for a mixed bag of pelagics plus a snapper of 1.25kg.

But reports from the charter boats are that better fish are being taken from the southern grounds out from Red Cliff.

And this week is seeing the 13th snapper fishing competition organised from Wooli.

It is a catch and release competition, with the fish being judged on length - not size.

There are more than 50 competitors, but entries have been closed.

Participants have to show photographic evidence of their catch and a movie of the release.

Results should appear in these columns next week.

And anglers are reminded that entering a catch entitles them to free entry in a draw for $500 worth of fishing gear, drawn after the Australia Day weekend.

The more entries, the better the chance.