Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROUGH SEASON: Seven rescues were performed at Main Beach in Yamba, despite a downturn in beach users.
ROUGH SEASON: Seven rescues were performed at Main Beach in Yamba, despite a downturn in beach users. Matthew Elkerton
News

Why are thousands turning away from Clarence beaches?

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY have been rougher surf, or a growing fear of what lurks beneath, but there were 8000 less people on our seven major beaches over the two previous holiday periods than the same period last year.

The figures come from the Australian Lifeguard Service's report to Clarence Valley Council which will be tabled at its meeting today.

They were measured over the December summer holidays and April break, and do not count public holidays or weekends when volunteer surf lifesavers look after the beaches.

The beaches include Iluka Bluff Beach, Turners, Main and Pippi beaches in Yamba, Brooms Head, Minnie Water and Wooli. Together 179,872 people were recorded at the beaches.

There were a total of 16 rescues performed, with the most at Yamba Main Beach with seven, four at Brooms Head Beach and three at Turners.

There were 202 first aid treatments, and in a sign demonstrating the necessity of the service, more than 11,256 preventative actions during the period on the beaches.

There were larger crowds at Pippi Beach, Iluka Bluff and Yamba Main Beach, with Pippi Beach having the highest crowd, recording 52,030 people in the period.

Turners, Wooli, Minnie Water and Brooms Head beaches all had falls in usage, with Turners Beach falling nearly 20,000 people down to 37,090 in the period.

A drone was also employed at Yamba Main Beach in a trial to spot sharks, and other surveillance.

More Stories

australian lifeguard service beach clarence valley council
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    DEATH IN CUSTODY: Grafton prisoner moved after threats

    premium_icon DEATH IN CUSTODY: Grafton prisoner moved after threats

    News 52-year-old man transferred after threats made, was supposed to be in isolation

    Aged care expansion recommended despite resident concerns

    premium_icon Aged care expansion recommended despite resident concerns

    Council News Residents near St Catherine's unhappy about additional cars, noise

    TRAPPED: Truck convoy puts brakes on dangerous driver

    premium_icon TRAPPED: Truck convoy puts brakes on dangerous driver

    News 'It was seen narrowly missing signposts and oncoming traffic'

    BUSTED: Long trips to tip loophole to be binned

    premium_icon BUSTED: Long trips to tip loophole to be binned

    Council News Tip to have restricted hours after free access goes overboard