Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why being bald may soon be optional

by Jackie Sinnerton, Health reporter
25th Oct 2019 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

BALDING could soon be optional as the nation's top dermatologists flag great recent success in medical hair loss trials.

The Australasian College of Dermatologists claim that over the past two years there have been significant advances in treating all kinds of hair loss.

Balding due to hormone changes affects half of the Australian population over 40.

Now hair transplants, platelet injections and lasers are all used to stave off male patterned baldness,

Genevieve Ash looks for something to brush on friend Cosmo Gregurek’s shaved head. Picture: AAP image/John Gass
Genevieve Ash looks for something to brush on friend Cosmo Gregurek’s shaved head. Picture: AAP image/John Gass

Dr Pooja Sharma, dermatologist and fellow of the Australasian College of Dermatologists says the treatment of hair disorders is at an exciting phase.

"Newer biological medications are proving to be successful in otherwise recalcitrant hair conditions like lichen planopilaris and alopecia areata.

"We are providing hair transplants, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and low level LED laser for androgenetic alopecia or what is known as male pattern baldness," he said.

Dermatologists provide both surgical and medical hair treatments.

"Phase II and phase III clinical trials are currently enrolling patients with chronic severe alopecia areata.

"Report of off-label use of tofacitinib in alopecia areata that is recalcitrant to therapy are reporting success rates of up to 80 per cent," Dr Sharma said.

Dermatologist and fellow of the ACD Dr Yu-chuan Lee says "perhaps in the future balding will be optional".

Cosmo Gregurek, 26 from Ashgrove, started losing hair in his early 20s and decided to shave it off.

"I am someone who doesn't mind being bald and would stay that way even if there was successful hair growth medicine but I think it's great for those guys that get very upset by hair loss," he said.

balding dermatologists editors picks hair loss

Top Stories

    BIG O: Australia's biggest wheel goes full circle

    premium_icon BIG O: Australia's biggest wheel goes full circle

    Breaking It's been dubbed the biggest of its kind in Australia and it's starting to take shape in Market Square, Grafton today.

    Blockbuster weekend of live entertainment starts now

    premium_icon Blockbuster weekend of live entertainment starts now

    Music From national rock and comedy legends, to country music stars

    Exhibition much more than just photos

    premium_icon Exhibition much more than just photos

    Art & Theatre Old Kirk exhibition in Yamba shows local artists

    ON THE CHARGE: Clarence stars headline Coffs Coast T20 side

    premium_icon ON THE CHARGE: Clarence stars headline Coffs Coast T20 side

    Cricket Six talented cricketers will look to take the side to the finals.