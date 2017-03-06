Why business awards night is essential date on calender

David Moase will address the Yamba Chamber of Commerce tonight about the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

FORMER Daily Examiner editor David Moase will address the Yamba Chamber of Commerce on what president Margot Scott calls her "most important date on the calendar for Clarence Valley business".

Mr Moase, who was the paper's editor until late January, will outline the importance of the awards to local business. He has since taken a temporary marketing position with the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Ms Scott said she had been part of the awards committee for three years and knew first hand how effective they are promoting and encouraging local business people.

"While I'm very familiar with the awards and what they have achieved there are a number of new members who would benefit from hearing what Mr Moase has to say," she said.

"He will give them a lot of the background to the awards and help them with ways to make the awards work for their businesses."

She said the chamber was working hard with a number of initiatives that would have more long term benefits for business and the community.

"The chamber has put a lot of groundwork in on a number of projects," she said.

"But many of these are more long term projects that we hope will benefit the community as well as businesses."

She said the Yamba Passport discount booklets were an example of this sort of project.

"They're something everyone will get a benefit out of," Ms Scott said.

The chamber has also been negotiating with the Roads and Maritime Services to discuss the impact of the big infrastructure projects underway in the region.

"You can see the impact on the demographics of Yamba already," Ms Scott said.

"There used to be 73% of people over 50 in population," she said. "With the influx of young people and their families, that's changing already."

Ms Scott said the chamber was looking at a date in April to call a public meeting where the RMS would provide more information on ways for the community to benefit from the projects.

Tonight's meeting will be held in the Yamba Bowling Club boardroom from 5.30pm.

Yamba and District Chamber of Commerce Inc.

Agenda

Guest Speaker: David Moase, CVBEA Marketing Coordinator.

Additional Agenda Items:

Business Arising:

. Constitution changes

. Tourism and Hospitality

. Where to in 2017?

 Voucher books "Yamba Passport"

 Easter community activity

. Guest Speakers at General Meetings

. RMS infrastructure update

. NSW Community Safety Fund 2017

General Business:

. Website upgrade

. Chamber Presidents' meeting with Mayor (21st March)

. MG Rally to be held in Yamba 13 - 16th October

. Yamba Sk8 Park meeting

. Yamba Services Sign

. Welcome Bags

. Zig Zag footpath, Flinders Park

. Coffs/Clarence Safety Precinct Committee

. Press release after each General Meeting

Treasurer's Report:

Correspondence: In -

Correspondence: Out -

Announcements:

Next Meeting: 3rd April, 2017 (daylight saving will end 2/4) - 5.30 pm EST.

Next Executive meeting: Monday 20th March at 7 am, Latitude 29.

Close Meeting: