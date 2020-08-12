Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Right now Australia’s Commonwealth Bank is quite probably the most profitable big bank in the entire world. Terry McCrann explains why.
Right now Australia’s Commonwealth Bank is quite probably the most profitable big bank in the entire world. Terry McCrann explains why.
Business

Why CBA might just be the world’s most profitable bank

by Terry McCrann
12th Aug 2020 8:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two big things stand out in the CBA profit - the extraordinary strength of the CBA franchise, and the surprisingly mild impact, so far, of the worst recession in nearly a century.

Right now CBA is quite probably the most profitable big bank in the entire world - generating a double digit return on capital (true, just, 10.3 per cent for the full year; albeit 'only' 8.3 per cent for the second half)) in a world of zero interest rates.

Despite the big plunge in rates and three months of the government-mandated recession, CBA's interest margin for the year barely twitched compared to 2018-19.

Yes it made a big $1.5bn special virus bad debt provision - the reason its profit fell - but actual bad debts at June 30 remained extraordinarily low.

Yes, it had to slash its final divided to abide by the APRA order to conserve cash, but so much cash poured into its deposits it only borrowed $2bn from the RBA under its special 0.25 per cent facility.

terry.mccrann@news.com.au

Originally published as Why CBA might just be the world's most profitable bank

cba commbank terry mccrann

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OH BABY: Patience the key for turning newborns to art

        Premium Content OH BABY: Patience the key for turning newborns to art

        Parenting It’s not all big smiles and cuddly cuties, but local photographer said there’s one big secret to great baby photos.

        SWOOPING SEASON: Clarence magpie hot spots

        Premium Content SWOOPING SEASON: Clarence magpie hot spots

        Pets & Animals Check out our interactive map to find out which magpie hotspots to avoid across the...

        Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        Premium Content Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        News A LISMORE doctor has slammed the Queensland Government, claiming they are risking...

        How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        Premium Content How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        News Bianca Moroney knew she had to keep herself busy during Australia’s unprecedented...