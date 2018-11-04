Why corner stores are cool again

SUCCESS STROY: CLunes Store and Cellar employee Matt Connolly loves getting to know the friendly customers as a barista.

SUCCESS STROY: CLunes Store and Cellar employee Matt Connolly loves getting to know the friendly customers as a barista. Marc Stapelberg

WOODFIRE pizza, craft beer, kombucha on tap, freshly-baked sourdough and home-made delicacies are not things you might usually associate with a corner store, but welcome to Clunes General Store - corner store version 2.0.

It is the representation of such stores becoming cool again.

And it's not the only one in the Northern Rivers, over the years others have also begun to provide a more one-stop-shop boutique experience.

In the past independent neighbourhood shops were for consumers with little time to go on a shopping spree, but places like Clunes invites you to stay and have an experience.

Co-owner Karen Dixon likened the store to a home; the customers are guests to entertain.

Her family moved to the Northern Rivers from the Sunshine Coast before taking over Clunes Store in 2010.

"Our house was always a hub so I've sort of treated this place like that," she said.

"You make it into a place where people want to come to, and feel comfortable here.

"I used to get a lot of people coming in asking for certain things and we didn't have it so we gradually got more and more things that this demographic of people like and it's the stuff I like anyway.

"When I first came here we felt the shop didn't do the community justice - it was a great, and really successful shop, but the people had been here for a while and had taken it so far but it had so much more potential.

"We came here and there were three dips in the fridge, two cheeses, one box of fruit and veg - now we get 30 boxes a week, a huge selection of cheeses that just moves through.

"Basically what's in there is how I always like to shop."

The Dixon family pride themselves on not pandering to the big corporate guns and source produce and products with a story.

"It's a friendly atmosphere and we pride ourselves on providing good quality stuff. We do a lot of our stuff in-house - all our sandwiches and cafe food, sauces, chutneys are made here.

"When we first came here the coffee shop was just a little add-on. I once overheard someone from the community saying it was boring and they never went there so I thought 'Well we're going to change that'."

Karen said her three kids had worked in hospitality before and had plenty of input on how to set up and get the cafe going.

Her family also changed the bottle shop from the standard BWS-like store to a cellar door for a small batch winemaking company.

"My son is a wine maker so he's come in and turned all that around with natural wines. .

"Most of the wines that are in there now are stuff you might not find in general bottle shops.

"Whenever we go anywhere, if I see a general store I call in and it's sad to see when the store has no personality.

"You don't have to follow the big brands.

"It's not just convenience but an experience."