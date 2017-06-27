Why council wants water pipeline from NSW to Toowoomba

The Toowoomba Regional Council wants to pump water from the Clarence River system.

THE Toowoomba Regional Council wants to see water pumped from the Clarence River system in NSW to the region.

Councillors voted last week to submit a motion at the upcoming Australia Local Government Association's national general assembly, asking for an investigation into the proposal.

The motion wants to the assembly to consider "an option to pipe water from the Clarence River in New South Wales to the Toowoomba and Darling Downs Region and thereby invest in the water infrastructure of the 21st Century to grow regional economies".

The council said the proposal would "ensure water security for the Toowoomba Regional Council and other local governments contiguous to the pipeline".

The motion is an amendment to a similar proposal from the Griffith City Council in NSW, which wanted to further a feasibility study to pump water to the struggling Murray Darling Basin.

Governance acting manager Brenda Kelly wrote in her report that the previous motion was carried last year, suggesting there was hope for this amendment.

"Toowoomba Regional Council and the Darling Downs in general, has a diverse and significant economy, and growth requires water security to underpin the region's continuing economic development and infrastructure currently planned and in construction," she wrote.

"A rising tide lifts all boats and local governments adjacent to the pipeline would also benefit from water allocations to grow and strengthen all our regions."

Cr Nancy Sommerfield pointed out in the meeting a similar scheme to pump water from the water-rich Clarence River was considered by the Fraser Government in the 1970s, but was scrapped under Bob Hawke.

The council will also propose a motion calling for the Federal Government to require mobile phone providers to use small cell technology in areas suited to it, to avoid installing additional telecommunications towers.

Cr Bill Cahill noted that an obtrusive mobile phone tower was nearly installed in Newtown Park but for an intervention from the council.