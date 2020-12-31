Menu
New Year's Eve
Why COVID won’t derail NYE fireworks in Ipswich

31st Dec 2020 5:16 PM
AS THOSE in the capital city come to terms with a fireworks-free New Year's Eve, Ipswich locals can look forward to displays from three different locations.

With the tradition going ahead despite COVID, Ipswich City Council was able to organise the popular attraction without compromising safety.

A council spokesman told the Queensland Times it was an easy choice to go ahead with fireworks, saying there was no reason not to.

"There was simply no valid reason not to proceed with a well-considered and adapted Covid Safe approach to NYE events," the spokesman said.

"It wasn't a difficult choice but rather a decision that was well considered in conjunction with key stakeholders.

"The council was in a unique position to be able to proceed safely by staging an event at Tivoli Drive-In and by not disclosing the exact fireworks firing locations to minimise massed gatherings."

The city's lack of NYE tourist's also helped Ipswich keep its fireworks this year.

"Unlike Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, Ipswich does not historically have large New Year's Eve attendances in the tens of thousands or an influx of tourists to the region at this time of year," the spokesman said.

"Ipswich's New Year's Eve events cater mainly to local residents and are more manageable."

Displays in Ripley, Rosewood and Ipswich Central are scheduled for 9pm.

The spokesman said the spots were chosen following weeks of location scouting.

Launch positions needed to be suitable to accommodate aerial shells, which burst between 120 and 150 metres in the sky, maximising visibility.

"(The locations) are in close but safe proximity to residential areas while allowing for the appropriate exclusion zone for aerial shells," the spokesman said.

"Aerial shells require a larger exclusion zone and a number of locations were discounted as the required exclusion zone could not be achieved."

 

