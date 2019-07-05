Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why crack army sniper’s home was raided

by Greg Stolz
5th Jul 2019 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER claiming he likes "back massages and trolling anti-gunners" on Facebook, a former elite army sniper has removed photos of himself holding and shooting guns from his social media accounts after Border Force revealed why his Gold Coast home was raided.

A photo that was removed from Robert Marchment’s Facebook page. Picture: Facebook
A photo that was removed from Robert Marchment’s Facebook page. Picture: Facebook

Mr Marchment, who runs a feral animal extermination business, has not been charged with any offences but Border Force investigations are continuing.

The 37-year-old has now altered his Facebook page to delete photos of himself holding or shooting a range of weapons including a machine gun and mortar after they were published by The Courier-Mail.

His Facebook profile previously said he liked 'back massages and trolling anti-gunners'.

Mr Marchment holding a mortar and beer in Cambodia.
Mr Marchment holding a mortar and beer in Cambodia.

Mr Marchment's page also had a photo of his army sniper training certificate which listed his competencies as including the ability to 'kill selected enemy targets with accurate fire' and 'wound or disable enemy targets with harassing fire''.

He declined to comment when contacted today about the raid.

Mr Marchment on deployment in Afghanistan.
Mr Marchment on deployment in Afghanistan.

The ABF has said the investigation into the alleged "illegal importation of firearms, parts and accessories" is ongoing and a male has been interviewed.

More Stories

border force editors picks

Top Stories

    Grafton hockey talents picked for state side

    premium_icon Grafton hockey talents picked for state side

    Hockey Two primary school students from Grafton have been picked in the NSW PSSA representative hockey side after helping lead North Coast to championship glory.

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies

    CLOSE CALL: Horse trainer dodges death in horrific fall

    premium_icon CLOSE CALL: Horse trainer dodges death in horrific fall

    News 'It could've ended up really bad ... I'm totally blessed'

    OUR SAY: Enjoy Saturday a little more

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Enjoy Saturday a little more

    Opinion New segments coming in your weekend paper