WHY? Dead dogs shock Valley

WHY? A dead dog covered in flies and wrapped in a blue blanket was found at McPherson's Crossing.

COULD it be a strange coincidence or something more sinister? Three dogs have been discovered dumped on the side of the road and wrapped in blankets in the last week in the Clarence Valley.

Over the weekend, concerned locals took to social media to discuss why the dogs had been left at McPherson's Crossing, Coutts Crossing and Tea Tree Creek.

According to one post on social media, a woman found a dead 'mastiff type dog' wrapped in a quilt cover on Rushforth Rd near Tea Tree Creek on Wednesday morning last week.

Detailed in the same post, they reported that another person they knew found a dog wrapped in a blanket at McPherson's Crossing.

Another community member commented that there was another dog wrapped in a mattress at Tea Tree Creek on the weekend.

Community members commented on various posts about the incident on the Grafton/Clarence Valley Community Group and the Coutts Crossing Buy, Sell and Chat Facebook pages, questioning why so many dogs were being discovered in this way.

There was also speculation that one of the dogs may have been shot in the head.

The Daily Examiner contacted Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command, who were unable to shed any light on the situation.

Clarence Valley Council said it was aware of the dog discovered at Tea Tree Creek last week, but was made aware of the other discoveries only when the Daily Examiner contacted them yesterday morning.