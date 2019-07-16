Why did Harry Potter play get snubbed?

Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter in the Australian premiere production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Matt Murphy

THE biggest theatrical event in Australia's history has been snubbed at the Helpmann Awards.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won honours for best lighting design at the live entertainment and performing arts awards, held in Melbourne last night, but was scooped for best play by Counting and Cracking.

Both Cursed Child and Counting and Cracking received eight nominations but Sydney's Belvoir St production beat the most awarded play in theatre history.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child brings the Hogwarts magic to Melbourne. Picture: Matt Murphy

Cursed Child has won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and 25 in the US.

It opened in London in 2016, winning a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards, including best new play and best director, and made its Broadway premiere in 2018 winning six Tony Awards, including best play and best director of a play.

Brent Hill, right, stars as Dewey in School of Rock The Musical. Supplied

Brent Hill will return to Queensland a winner after taking out best actor in a musical for his portrayal of failed rock star Dewey Finn in the musical School of Rock, which opened at the weekend and will continue at QPAC until August 18.

Comedian Hannah Gadsby was awarded best comedy performer for her latest show, Douglas, a follow-up to her confronting work, Nanette.

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne won best international contemporary concert for his critically-acclaimed American Utopia shows.

Tim Minchin won best Australian contemporary concert for his tour Back.

Hobart's Museum of Old and New Art, won best special event for Dark Mofo and best contemporary music festival for its summer event, Mona Foma, staged in Launceston.

"We're pushing a more arty agenda, but in an open way, so people don't feel we're being pompous about it," Mona Foma creative director Brian Ritchie said earlier this year.

The Helpmann Awards, staged at the Arts Centre, hosted a star-studded guest list including Rhonda Burchmore, Lisa Campbell, John Wood, Lucy Durack and Joel Creasey.