Why didn't Tamara Smith make a comment after shark attack?

David Kirkpatrick
by
8th Nov 2018 2:45 PM
WHERE was Ballina MP Tamara Smith on Wednesday when one of the biggest stories in NSW, if not the country, was the shark attack on Lee Jonsson?

There was no comment on her Facebook page nor, to my knowledge, any press release put out by her office.

To be fair, Labor's candidate for Page Asren Pugh was also missing in action.

It was left to Ballina Mayor David Wright to do interview after interview for an insatiable media throng.

Wright cops a lot of criticism for being a little 'shark happy' but at least he stands up to counted.

Nationals candidate Ben Franklin also commented.

At least Franklin made a statement on Facebook telling his followers about the attack and the council and emergency services' response in the wake of the attack on the surfer at Ballina's Shelly Beach.

But no such comment from Tamara Smith, just pure silence on the issue.

She did, however, have comments on Facebook about holiday letting, the Alstonville Swim Club and water mining.

While these are all worthy issues, not to make a comment when your community is crying out for some leadership on this issue.

The Greens may have a pretty clear cut policy on the issue of shark control, but not to come out and call for calm and explain this policy is a big miss, in my humble opinion.

